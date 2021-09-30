Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,855 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIA. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

