Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $531,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

