Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,729 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

