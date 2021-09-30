Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,159 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $123,976,000.

AON stock opened at $291.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.61. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

