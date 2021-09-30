Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,655 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

