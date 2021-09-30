Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,721 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $525.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.45 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

