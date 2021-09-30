Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.