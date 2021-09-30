Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,419 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Air Transport Services Group worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATSG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

ATSG opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

