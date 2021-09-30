Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

