Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $149.81 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.