Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

