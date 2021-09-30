Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Canadian Solar worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 169.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 303.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

CSIQ stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

