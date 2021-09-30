Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

