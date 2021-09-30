Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $161.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $170.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.94.

