Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,274 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Atomera worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Atomera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atomera by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOM opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

