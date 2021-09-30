Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,829 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

