Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,285 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

