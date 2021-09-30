Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 77,713 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after purchasing an additional 301,807 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $56.52 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

