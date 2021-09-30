Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $164.25 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.25.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

