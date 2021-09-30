Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 426,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

