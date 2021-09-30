Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.