Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,155,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

THO stock opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

