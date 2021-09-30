Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,015 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

