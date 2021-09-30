Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 451 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.56.

FDS opened at $394.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

