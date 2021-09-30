Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,622 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

