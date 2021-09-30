Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 67,528 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,528 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of ACCO Brands worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $843.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

