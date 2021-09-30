Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEUS opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $46.61.

