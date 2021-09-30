Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

