Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Shares Down 1%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $35.81. 117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

