Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,020 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 716,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. The firm has a market cap of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

