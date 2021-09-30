Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,674 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 2.94% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,003,000 after buying an additional 68,622 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06.

