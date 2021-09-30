Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,357. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69.

