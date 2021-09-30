Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,818 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,875,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,416 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. 117,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

