Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.41. The company had a trading volume of 147,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

