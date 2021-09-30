Ballentine Partners LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

VPL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.37. 61,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

