Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,143. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

