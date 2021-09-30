Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 659,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,552. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.13. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

