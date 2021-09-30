Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 129,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.81. 543,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

