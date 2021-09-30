Ballentine Partners LLC Has $61.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $61,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 184,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,137,000 after purchasing an additional 168,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,340. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $255.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $240.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

