Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $110.29. 441,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,165. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.65 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

