Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,344,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000.

ACWI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.56. 133,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,765. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $77.34 and a one year high of $105.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24.

