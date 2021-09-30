Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 141,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

