Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.70. 3,107,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,394,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

