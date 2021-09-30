Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,323 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

