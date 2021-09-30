Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $52,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.60. 156,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.07 and a 200 day moving average of $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $183.89 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

