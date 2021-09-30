Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 18,417 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $43,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,013. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $269.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

