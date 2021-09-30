Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.84. 278,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $389.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

