Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 593 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $82,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,081. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.41.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.