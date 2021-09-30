Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.64. 245,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. The stock has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

