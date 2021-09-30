Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,304,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,717,000 after purchasing an additional 228,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,838,000 after purchasing an additional 230,902 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 837,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.